SEARCH RESUMES FOR MISSING ENNISCORTHY MAN BERNARD KIRWAN

The search for missing Enniscorthy man Bernard Kirwan has resumed today.

The 52 year old was last seen leaving Tracey’s Hotel early on Sunday morning last.

The man, known as Bunny, is believed to have traveled along the N11 in the direction of Wexford Town between 4 and 6am.

Gardai are asking farmers and landowners in the Brownswood and Edermine areas to check their lands for any sign of the missing man.

A search and rescue effort has also been launched along the banks of the River Slaney by a number of groups.

Mr Kirwan is 6″ in height with short grey hair with tattoos on both his arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a Diesel polo shirt, navy pants, dark coloured jacket and a flat cap.

Gardai are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts, particularly those with dashcam footage of Bernard, to contact them at Enniscorthy or any Garda Station.

