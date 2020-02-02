SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 1ST FEBRUARY

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we brought you all the action as Wexford recorded their first win in this year’s Allianz Football League Division 4 as they put Carlow to the sword.

A 2-10 to 1-6 victory was Paul Galvin’s first since taking over the job and told Liam Spratt he was happy with the performance.

Castletown man Conor Carty was key in a good defensive display for the homeside at Chadwick’s Wexford Park and told the Sports Hour how the team is now united behind the Kerry boss despite some disputes in preseason.

We also heard from Simon Besanson, the head coach of the Gorey Senior Women’s Rugby team as his charges were crowned Leinster League Division 3 champions on Friday night with a 27-0 victory over Portlaoise.

That win was a 10th in a row and they now plan to go the rest of the season unbeaten with 2 games left.

And Ajax Athletic booked their spot in the last 4 of the Leinster Junior Shield with a 3-1 win away at Iveagh Celtic on Saturday afternoon. Their captain Glenn Fortune spoke to Aidan about his hopes of bringing home some silverware to the county this year.

