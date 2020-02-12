SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we heard from the Wexford Under 20 football boss Brendan Kehoe after his side opened their Leinster campaign with a 3-8 to 2-9 win over Carlow on Friday night.

A late Mossy Murphy goal helped seal the victory at St Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy and Brendan was happy to come away with a win.

We also spoke to the World Masters Middle Distance Athlete of the year, Slaney Olympic’s Anne Gilshinan.

The Cavan woman has called Wexford her home for almost 25 years and continues to dominate on the international stage breaking 3 world records in 2019.

