SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15TH

On Saturday evening’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we took a look back at the Leinster journey for the Wexford under 20 footballers who dropped out of the championship at the quarter final stage. Meath were the victors on a windy day at St Patrick’s Park but Wexford boss Brendan Kehoe was happy with the progress made this year by his lads.

The League of Ireland First Division season is back upon us once again as Wexford FC gear up for their opening league fixture at home to UCD. Kick off in Ferrycarrig on Friday night is at 7:45 and they are looking for a big home crowd to get behind out local team. Conor Crowley is a former student now in the Wexford black and pink, he spoke to Aidan about the challenge of the year ahead.

And in our latest look at the hockey success in the county, Wexford hockey club are on course to be promoted to Division 3 of the Leinster Leagues after a big performance against Botanic securing a 1 nil win. Dave Williamson is the man with the plan at the club and he says hard work is the main ingredient to the success so far. He also gave us an update on the situation around the hockey pitch at Loreto Wexford.

