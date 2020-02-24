SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 23RD FEBRUARY

On South East Radio’s Sports Hour, we brought you the reaction from both the Wexford hurling and football camps after a great weekend for both teams with wins over Dublin and London respectively.

On Saturday night, we brought you all the action live as the O’Connor brothers from St Martins lead the hurlers comeback against Dublin at Croke Park to beat Dublin by 2-14 to 18 points. Goalscorer on the day Jack O’Connor and manager Davy Fitzgerald discussed the game and the standard of refereeing during it.

The following day, the Wexford footballers displayed the strides they’ve taken under new man Paul Galvin when putting the Exiles to the sword in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League. Ben Brosnan and Mark Rossister starred in their 4-15 to 1-9 win at Chadwick’s Wexford Park. Galvin spoke to our Liam after the game as they looked towards possible promotion.

We also spoke to Brian O’Sullivan who’s Wexford FC side opened their First Division campaign with a 1-1 draw with UCD in Ferrycarrig Park. He was happy with the fight his players showed to rescue a point in that one.

Brad O’Neill also told us of his delight in leading the Wexford Oscar Traynor team to the semi finals of the competition with a 2-0 win away to Clare on Saturday.

And Marguerite Gore from Wexford Handball brought us the latest from the County 4 wall championships as they hit the final stages.

