SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 2ND FEBRUARY

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, Wexford suffered their first defeat of the year in hurling as Brian Lohan’s Clare got the bragging rights with an 18 point to 15 win over the homeside in Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

It was seen as a backwards step for the Walsh Cup champions after a decisive victory over Laois last time out and our commentary team Tom Dempsey and Billy Byrne analysed where it went wrong with Liam.

We also heard from both managers as they look ahead to big clashes in the league with Kilkenny coming to the Park for Davy while Clare try to remain unbeaten at home to Eddie Brennan’s Laois.

We also spoke to Keith Ogilvie of the Enniscorthy Hockey Club as his under 16s battled bravely but exited the Jacqui Potter Cup at the semi final stage last weekend.

You can listen back to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm with Aidan Delaney.

Tom and Billy Analysis:

Davy Fitz Post Clare:

Brian Lohan:

Keith Ogilvie Enniscorthy Hockey:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email