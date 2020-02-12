SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we brought you all the reaction as Wexford battled Waterford and Storm Ciara to come away with a massive win away in the Allianz National Football League.

A brave defensive performance in the most difficult of conditions did the trick as Paul Galvin’s men returned from Dungarvan with the spoils.

The Kerryman gave his verdict on the game with Liam while Brian Malone celebrated receiving his 164th cap for his county.

We also spoke to John Godkin of North End United after his boys booked their place in the quarter finals of the Leinster Junior Cup with a 3-0 win over St Mochtas of Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Gorey Hockey Club’s Corrina Bailey told us about the great work being done by the senior ladies team there with a league and cup double very much on the cards in North Wexford.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm with Aidan Delaney.

