SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16TH

On Sunday, Alan Corcoran stepped into the breach to present the South East Radio Sports Hour which celebrated another win over Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League. A 2 point win for Davy Fitzgerald’s men was enough to make it 6 games unbeaten against the old enemy. Davy spoke to Liam Spratt after the game and only had eyes for the challenges that remain this year.

We also brought you the draws for the Intermediate and Senior Hurling and Football championships in County Wexford this year. With some exciting matchups ahead, will St Martin’s go back to back in the hurling and can Castletown hold on to their crown in the big ball? You can access the full matchups from Senior to Junior here:

Brendan Roche of St Martins and Gusserane O’Rahillys man Martin Hennessy gave their views on the respective draws for their clubs and the excitment that 2020 will bring.

You can listen back to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm with Aidan Delaney.

Davy Fitz post Kilkenny:

Football Draws:

Hurling Draws:

Mark Hennessy and Brendan Roche:

