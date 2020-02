High river levels and heavy rain could lead to a risk of flooding in the west and midlands, according to Met Eireann.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Longford, Clare and Kerry until early tomorrow morning.

Earlier, farmers raised concerns about the water levels in the River Shannon after recent storms.

Elizabeth Coleman from Met Eireann says they are concerned about potential flooding.

