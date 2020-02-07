SINN FEIN IS NOT IN FAVOUR OF THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL COURT – MYTHEN

Wexford Sinn Fein candidate in the general election Johnny Mythen has admitted his party is not in favour of the Special Criminal Court.

He was taking part in the last of the special election debates on South East Radio’s Morning Mix along with Fianna Fail candidate Michael Sheehan and Independent 4 Change Seanie O’Shea.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said she was in favour of a review of the courts system after a party discussion in 2017.

Her party has come under criticism from rivals who say figures from outside Sinn Fein are having an impact on their stance

When asked by presenter Alan Corcoran to clarify Sinn Fein’s position on the matter this was Johnny Mythens reply:

