The Taoiseach says Sinn Fein’s rallies are part of a campaign of intimidation and bullying.

The party has organised a series of rallies in Dublin, Newry, Cavan, Galway and Cork over the coming weeks.

Sinn Fein claims the events are designed to speak directly to supporters about government formation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the development is unwelcome.

