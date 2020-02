Sinn Fein To Make History In Co. Wexford

History will be made in Co. Wexford today.

Sinn Fein will have their first TD here in 102 years. The party’s candidate Johnny Mythen has polled significantly well in all areas.

Many of his votes appear to be be non-transferable. 15 people are contesting the five seats in this constituency.

The counting of votes is continuing at St. Joseph’s Community Centre in Wexford. A first official count is expected later this evening.

First Count Results:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 1

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 8,058 BYRNE Malcolm FF 6,145 CARTHY Ger IND 3,024 CODD Jim Aontú 1,518 D’ARCY Michael FG 6,472 HOWLIN Brendan LAB 9,223 KEHOE Paul FG 6,337 McDONALD Lisa FF 1,351 MURPHY Bart IND 68 MURPHY Verona IND 5,825 MYTHEN Johnny SF 18,717 Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change 825 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green 2,028 SHEEHAN Michael FF 4,366 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP 1,116

Electorate Total Poll 75,622 Spoiled Votes 549 Total Valid Poll 75,073 Quota 12,513

Second Count Results:

Count Number 2

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 8,462 +404 BYRNE Malcolm FF 6,338 +193 CARTHY Ger IND 3,603 +579 CODD Jim Aontú 1,865 +347 D’ARCY Michael FG 6,577 +105 HOWLIN Brendan LAB 9,911 +688 KEHOE Paul FG 6,455 +188 McDONALD Lisa FF 1,411 +60 Excluded MURPHY Bart IND 103 +35 Excluded MURPHY Verona IND 6,498 +673 MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change 1,553 +728 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green 2,374 +346 SHEEHAN Michael FF 4,508 +142 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP 2,902 +1,786

Third Count Results:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 3

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 8,858 +396 BYRNE Malcolm FF 6,541 +203 CARTHY Ger IND 3,746 +143 CODD Jim Aontú 1,905 +40 D’ARCY Michael FG 6,610 +33 HOWLIN Brendan LAB 10,120 +209 KEHOE Paul FG 6,483 +28 McDONALD Lisa FF 1,411 +60 Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Bart IND 103 +35 Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Verona IND 6,664 +166 MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change 1,590 +37 Excluded on Count 3 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green 2,399 +25 SHEEHAN Michael FF 4,674 +166 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP 2,932 +30

Fourth Count Results:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 4

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 8,905 +48 BYRNE Malcolm FF 6,564 +23 CARTHY Ger IND 3,923 +177 CODD Jim Aontú 2,015 +110 Excluded on Count 4 D’ARCY Michael FG 6,656 +46 HOWLIN Brendan LAB 10,271 +151 KEHOE Paul FG 6,522 +39 McDONALD Lisa FF 1,411 +60 Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Bart IND 103 +35 Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Verona IND 6,841 +177 MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change 1,590 +37 Excluded on Count 3 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green 2,584 +185 SHEEHAN Michael FF 4,714 +40 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP 3,376 +444

Fifth Count Results:

General Election 2020 – County Wexford 5 Seats

Count Number 5

Surname First Name Party Votes Transfers Elected/Excluded BROWNE James FF 9,075 +162 BYRNE Malcolm FF 6,640 +76 CARTHY Ger IND 4,427 +514 CODD Jim Aontú Excluded on Count 4 D’ARCY Michael FG 6,692 +36 HOWLIN Brendan LAB 10,451 +180 KEHOE Paul FG 6,574 +52 McDONALD Lisa FF Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Bart IND Excluded on Count 2 MURPHY Verona IND 7,118 +277 MYTHEN Johnny SF Elected on Count 1 O’ SHEA Seanie IND 4 Change Excluded on Count 3 ROSEINGRAVE Paula Green 2,683 +99 Excluded on Count 5 SHEEHAN Michael FF 4,817 +103 WADDING Deirdre Sol-PBP 3,599 +223

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email