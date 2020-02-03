SINN FEIN TO TAKE PART IN LEADERS DEBATE

Mary Lou McDonald will take part in RTE’s Prime Time debate tomorrow night following a decision by the broadcaster to hold a three way leaders debate between Sinn Fein, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

The broadcaster has also decided to invite the leaders of 5 other parties to a debate on Thursday night.

In making the decision RTE says it’s noted a BAI rule which says broadcasters should consider amending their coverage during a campaign if they feel it’s necessary for fairness and impartiality.

