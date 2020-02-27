SOIL AND WATER CONTAMINATION FOUND NEAR LEAKING POWER PIPES IN WEXFORD

Leakage from underground power cables is causing water and soil contamination in a number of Local Authority areas throughout the Country including Wexford.

Thats according to a recent EPA report which found that insulation oil used in the manufacture of power cables has been leaking over the past twenty five years.

Other problematic areas include Dublin, Limerick, Clare and Kerry

Its estimated that ESB Networks cable replacement plan may not be completed until 2035.

Meanwhile the EPA says Local Authorities should carry out assessments in affected areas with a view to criminal prosecution

