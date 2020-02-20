SOMETHING OLD AND SOMETHING NEW AS THE DAIL RETURNS TO LEINSTER HOUSE

It’s the first day at work for County Wexford’s two new TD’s.

Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen and Independent Verona Murphy will take up their seats in the 33rd Dáil for the first time today.

Labour’s Brendan Howlin, Fianna Fail’s James Browne and Fine Gael’s Paul Kehoe are returning to the Dail.

After the names of all the TD’s are read into the record at Leinster House, a Ceann Comhairle will be elected.

Meanwhile it’s unlikely a Taoiseach will be elected later because of the political deadlock.

The Dáil will adjourn this evening, for two weeks, to allow all parties to make progress on forming a government.

Outgoing Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has urged Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin to sort it out between themselves

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email