South East Radio Recognized For 30 Years of Broadcasting

South East Radio has been recognized for its services to broadcasting in County Wexford for 30 years.

South East Radio began broadcasting in October 1989 and has been at the heart of County Wexford news, sport and community information since then.

The radio station received a special presentation at the Radio Days Ireland 2020 conference which was held in Dublin last week.

Dr. Pauric Travers, Chairman of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, congratulated South East Radio for its broadcasting work for the past three decades.

(photographed above from LtoR: Eamonn Buttle – Managing Director, South East Radio, Dr. Pauric Travers – Chairman of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Liam Dwyer – General Manager, South East Radio)

