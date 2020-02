A disability organisation claims there’s a ‘hidden crisis’ in the sector in Ireland.

New figures show over 3,250 needs assessments for children with special needs are at least three months overdue.

These assessments allow kids to be diagnosed with a disability and then apply for the medical care they need.

Joanna McCarthy, from the Disability Federation of Ireland, says the waiting lists are a sign of a broader problem in the sector

