STAFF SHORTAGES ARE PUTTING PRESSURE ON MANY MATERNITY UNITS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

A new report has found staff shortages at many of the country’s maternity hospitals.

The Health Information and Quality Authority says midwives are working onerous rosters which isn’t sustainable or safe in the long term.

HIQA also found that mothers and babies are at risk of infection because of the layout and structure of some maternity units.

Maternity services at Wexford General Hospital were found to be of a good standard in the report with the staff recorded as compliant or substantially compliant in the majority of areas demanded by HIQA.

1,614 births were recorded at Wexford General Hospital in 2018 with 6 full time consultant obstetricians with a rate of 3.56 births per consultant.

Phil Ni Sheadghdha from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says nationally, midwives and nurses are under a lot of pressure.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email