SUPREME COURT REFERS ISSUES AROUND GRAHAM DWYER CASE TO EUROPEAN COURT

The Supreme Court has decided to refer a number of issues to the European Court of Justice in relation to phone data retention and access.

It follows an appeal by the State over Graham Dwyer’s successful legal challenge before the High Court in 2018.

The High Court ruled the legislation which allowed for phone data used used in Dwyer’s prosecution to be retained and accessed was invalid.

The Chief Justice Frank Clarke delivered the court’s majority judgement in Waterford a short time ago.

