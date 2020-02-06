TOO CLOSE TO CALL AS WE HEAD INTO THE FINAL DAYS OF ELECTION 2020

Campaigning in the General Election in Co. Wexford continues ahead of polling day on Saturday.

15 candidates are contesting the election for five seats in this constituency.

Fianna Fail is running four candidates – outgoing TDs James Browne and Malcolm Byrne along with party colleagues Lisa McDonald and Michael Sheehan.

Fine Gael has two outgoing Ministers standing – Paul Kehoe and Michael D’Arcy.

The Labour Leader Brendan Howlin and Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen will also be on the ballot paper.

Four independent candidates are standing in Co. Wexford – Verona Murphy, Ger Carthy, Bart Murphy and Seanie O’ Shea of Independents 4 Change.

Deirdre Wadding is the People Before Profit representative, Jim Codd is standing for Aontu, while Paula Roseingrave is the Green Party Candidate.

The race for the five seats in Co. Wexford is too close to call. Polling Stations open from 7am on Saturday morning.

South East Radio is not aware of any scientific poll carried out in County Wexford and won’t broadcast any poll which is not conducted by a recognised company.

