A children’s charity claims there’s an urgent need for more support services for vulnerable families.

It’s after new figures show 17,900 children received a family support service from Tusla in the first six months of last year.

81 children were referred to the service by Gardai because of concerns about their welfare.

Tusla says it has 114 child and family support networks across the country, but Suzanne Connolly, the chief executive of Barnardos, says more are needed.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email