WALLACE SCOLDED IN EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT FOR CALLING GUIDO A “GOBSHITE”

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace has been reprimanded in the European Parliament for using the term “gobshite”.

The former Wexford TD was scolded by Vice President of the Parliament Rainer Wieland for using un-parliamentary language during a lively debate.

Wallace has been known for his unconventional style in both the Dail and Brussels since being elected.

He made the comment during a discussion about Venezuelan politician Juan Guido who is seen by some as the legitimate leader of the country which is currently lead by Nicolas Maduro.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email