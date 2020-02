Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane says he wasn’t aware that he was being recorded when he made controversial remarks at his election celebration event.

A video emerged of him shouting ‘Up the Ra’ and ‘Tiochfaidh ár Lá’ in a pub in Waterford on Sunday night.

David Cullinane says his comments were about the past and not the future.

He says he never thought about his speech being recorded

