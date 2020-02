Bernie Sanders has reiterated his plans to legalise marijuana in the US on day one of his presidency, should he be elected.

He is the current front-runner in the race to be the Democrats’ nominee to challenge Donald Trump later this year.

He and the six other candidates in the race debated gun control, Russian interference in elections and how to beat Mr. Trump.

Senator Sanders slammed the current criminal justice system and outlined his plans for legalising weed.

