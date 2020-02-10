WEXFORD ELECTS FOUR PARTY CANDIDATES AND ONE INDEPENDENT

The general election count in Wexford is over and two sitting TD’s have lost thier seats

Both are from Gorey Fine Gaels Minister of State Michael Darcy and Fiianna Fails Malcolm Byrne

He was first elected on November 30th last after the by election meaning he has only been a TD for ten weeks

In contrast Enniscorthy has three TDs with the poll topping Johnny Mythen Sinn Fein, James Brown Fianna Fail and Paul Kehoe Fine Gael

Labours Brendan Howlin holds on to his Wexford based seat while newcomer Independent Verona Murphy got transfers from across the board and delivered a seat for South West Wexford

