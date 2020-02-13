WEXFORD MATERNITY UNIT ONE OF THE BEST IN THE COUNTRY – HIQA

Wexford Hospital Maternity Unit is one of the best performing in the country.

It is just one of four found to be substantially compliant with standards on physical infrastructure.

The other three are in Cork Cavan and Drogheda.

Hospital consultants are calling for more funding where nineteen units are found to be operating in sub standard environments.

This follows a new report from HIQA which shows staff shortages and poor infrastructure in many of the country’s maternity units.

Mary Dunnion from the Health Information and Quality Authority says there has been limited progress in implementing the HSE’s National Maternity Strategy.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email