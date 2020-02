An elderly woman is in a serious condition in Waterford University Hospital following a traffic accident near Kiltealy yesterday evening.

The local woman was walking on the road at Mohurry Mills when there was a collision between a car and van and she was struck by a vehicle which had careered out of control.

Gardai are appealing for anybody with any information on the accident to contact them at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email