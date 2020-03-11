11 RURAL LINK EVENING SERVICES IN COUNTY WEXFORD TO BECOME PERMANENT

The National Transport Authority has announced that 55 local link routes are to offer evening and nighttime services permanently.
The services were offered on an inital 6 month trial basis in June of 2018 and the trials were extended twice due to the popularity of the service.
The route from Wexford to Rosslare was one of the most popular in the country and recorded the second highest amount of trips with 3,365 customers.
Other routes in County Wexford that will see their evening services become permanent include Enniscorthy to Bunclody, Campile to Fethard on Sea and the Courtown Rural night service.
The full list of services in Wexford are as follows:
Wexford to Rosslare
Wellingtonbridge to Wexford
Rural Commute to Wexford
Campile to Fethard on Sea
Carrig on Bannow Rural Connect
Buffers Alley Rural Connect
Gorey Rural Connect
Courtown Rural Night service
Clongeen – Carrig on Bannow
The Ballagh to Gorey
Enniscorthy – Bunclody.
The evening services run on average from 6 PM – 11 PM on Friday and Saturday evenings.