11 RURAL LINK EVENING SERVICES IN COUNTY WEXFORD TO BECOME PERMANENT

The National Transport Authority has announced that 55 local link routes are to offer evening and nighttime services permanently.

The services were offered on an inital 6 month trial basis in June of 2018 and the trials were extended twice due to the popularity of the service.

The route from Wexford to Rosslare was one of the most popular in the country and recorded the second highest amount of trips with 3,365 customers.

Other routes in County Wexford that will see their evening services become permanent include Enniscorthy to Bunclody, Campile to Fethard on Sea and the Courtown Rural night service.

The full list of services in Wexford are as follows:

Wexford to Rosslare

Wellingtonbridge to Wexford

Rural Commute to Wexford

Campile to Fethard on Sea

Carrig on Bannow Rural Connect

Buffers Alley Rural Connect

Gorey Rural Connect

Courtown Rural Night service

Clongeen – Carrig on Bannow

The Ballagh to Gorey

Enniscorthy – Bunclody.

The evening services run on average from 6 PM – 11 PM on Friday and Saturday evenings.

