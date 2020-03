Two teenage boys are due in court this morning in connection with the murder of Cameron Blair in Cork.

The 20-year-old died in hospital after being stabbed at a house party in the city in January.

The two boys were detained yesterday as part of a Garda investigation in Cameron’s death, and are due before Cork District Court this morning.

A third person charged in connection with the investigation will also appear before the court.

