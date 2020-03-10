AIB BANK INCREASES ITS CHARGES

AIB customers will soon be charged for contactless payments.

Bank customers will also have to pay a quarterly maintenance fee for their current accounts.

From May 30th it will now cost AIB customers 1 cent per tap.

It’s following Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank for the convenience of cashless payments.

AIB is also getting rid of its free maintenance for consumers who keep a balance of 2500 in their accounts – charging 4.50 per quarter.

The move could cost people an extra 80 euro a year.

