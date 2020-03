An Air Corps Helicopter will again join the search for a missing Enniscorthy man.

Bernard Kirwan from Sean Brown Court in the town was last seen 15 days ago.

An extensive search involving family members, Slaney Search and Rescue and local volunteers has been ongoing for more than two weeks.

He was last seen leaving Treacy’s Hotel in Enniscorthy on Sunday 16th February and was heading in the direction of Wexford Town.

