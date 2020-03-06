BODY FOUND IN SEARCH FOR MISSING MAN BERNARD KIRWAN

The search for missing Enniscorthy man Bernard Bunny Kirwin who has ben missing since 16th February has finally come to an end.

His body was taken from the River Slaney just after 9 o’clock this morning

The remains were located on the riverbank near Killurin by a man out walking his dog.

Slaney Search and Rescue retrieved the body from the water and it was brought to University Hospital Waterford this morning.

The man has now been identified as Mr Kirwan who was last seen leaving Treacy’s Hotel in Enniscorthy almost a month ago.

