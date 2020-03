The Minister for Tourism has suggested that the VAT rate on accommodation and food services be slashed to Zero per cent until the coronavirus crisis passes.

The current VAT rate for the hospitality sector is at 13 per cent, with many businesses now calling for a reduction to assist as revenues suffer due to cancellations.

Minister Shane Ross has asked the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to consider scrapping the tax temporarily.

