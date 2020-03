The effects of the Coronavirus on the business community is already being felt in Wexford.

Culcita the Garden Furniture manufacturer in New Ross is starting to run out of raw materials which they import from China.

Many companies have been struggling to remain in contact with their Chinese counterparts where the virus originated.

However Culcita’s owner Pascal Bolger says he believes the outbreak of Covid-19 seems to be bottoming out and that business will return to normal.

