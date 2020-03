Today is the first full day of testing for the Corona virus in Co. Wexford.

A new drive through test centre opened at the Whitemill Industrial Estate in Wexford Town yesterday afternoon.

Patients must be referred by their GP for a test. The first results are expected within the next 48 hours.

Counties Wexford and Carlow have less than five cases each so far, Wicklow has 22, Kilkenny 15 and Waterford has 9 confirmed cases.

