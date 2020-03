An Enniscorthy company which provides school lunches says now is the time for the community to come together in this crisis.

Fresh Today, will provide a weekly lunch pack for all school children who availed of the services while in class.

The company says parents will be invited to collect the packs from their school each week.

Fresh Today, which employs almost fifty people says it will also provide some lunches for the elderly and vulnerable across Co. Wexford.

