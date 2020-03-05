FAMILY IN COUNTY CLARE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID 19

Two schools in Co Clare will remain closed today after four people from the same family tested positive for the coronavirus.

The family had recently returned from Northern Italy and are now being treated in hospital.

Parents from two schools in Clare received text messages last night that they are to shut for 14 days after someone in each school tested positive for the virus.

Efforts are now underway to trace anyone the family may have been in contact with.

Local TD Cathal Crowe says locals in Clare need more information.

