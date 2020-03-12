FERNS DIOCESE GUIDELINES ON CORONAVIRUS

The Diocese of Ferns has issued on a number of changes based on HSE recommendations in relation to coronavirus

Confirmations within the diocese are suspended until further notice.

For funerals only 100 people are permitted to assemble within the Church and sympathisers should not shake hands

During baptism, the celebrant will sign the child with the Cross without touching.

All catholics are dispensed from the obligation to physically attend Sunday Mass. but Sunday Masses can proceed as scheduled for congregations of up to 100.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email