The first death linked to coronavirus in Ireland has been confirmed.

The woman who contracted the virus died in a hospital in the east of the country.

She is one of 34 people to have contracted the virus so far in Ireland.

The woman was elderly and had an underlying illness.

She was being treated in hospital initially for respiratory problems, when she was diagnosed with COVID 19.

It’s been confirmed that she has sadly passed away in a hospital in the east of the country.

