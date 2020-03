Women working at Bank of Ireland are paid an average of 24 per cent less than their male colleagues.

According to a report compiled by the bank, this compares with a gender pay gap of 30 per cent within the UK financial services sector.

44 per cent of senior appointments made by Bank of Ireland last year were women, compared with 38 per cent in 2018.

The bank is now encouraging other companies in Ireland to research and publish their own gender pay gap findings.

