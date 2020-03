Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne has been elected to the new Seanad.

The Gorey man contested five separate elections in 300 days over the past year.

He lost his seat in Dail Eireann after just eight weeks at the most recent General Election.

Malcolm Byrne has been elected a County Councillor, TD and Senator in separate elections since last May.

Mr. Byrne takes up his position in the Seanad on the Cultural and Educational Panel.

