The Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil deputy leaders have held what sources say were “good, constructive” talks on government formation.

Simon Coveney and Dara Calleary were engaging in a scoping discussion to find common ground, ahead of formal talks on a programme for government next week.

Negotiating teams from both sides are to meet before the weekend, while talks on forming a left government are ongoing between Sinn Féin and Left TDs.

