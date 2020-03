The leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been holding further policy discussions, as speculation mounts government formation talks could be sped up to respond to coronavirus.

It’s the second time in 24 hours Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have met, after holding talks for over an hour last night on policy issues.

The Fianna Fáil leader has warned Covid-19 means a government with a strong majority needs to be formed.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email