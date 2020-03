The amount of illicit alcohol seized at Ireland’s ports and airports doubled last year.

In 2018, Rosslare Europort as well as Dublin, Cork, Knock and Shannon, had a total of €1.24 million worth of alcohol seized.

That figure rose to €2.5 million last year.

The vast majority was recovered at Dublin Port.

Revenue say increased co-operation with other European states has lead to more seizures at Irish airports and ports last year.

