INCREASING FACETS OF IRISH LIFE EFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

All lectures at Trinity College Dublin are to go online for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus.

From Wednesday , all lectures will be online but tutorials and practical will contine as normal.

It comes as the Tanaiste says the Government is considering a number of restrictions including extending Easter holidays for schools.

So far over 1000 thousand people here have been tested here for Covid 19 with 24 positive results.

A worker in Apple in Cork has tested postiive and some employees there have been asked to self isolate for 48 hours as a precaution.

This man recently returned from Italy and was tested at his home last Friday for the coronavirus but still hasn’t received the results.

Meanwhile the Irish Association of Funeral Directors has said funeral services for any victims of coronavirus should be delayed but the remains should be buried or cremated immediately,

It added while it makes for uncomfortable reading, it’s not their intention to alarm the public or be insensitive.

