LOCAL POLITICANS UNHAPPY WITH LACK OF CONSULTATION ON DR CENTRE IN ROSSLARE

Public representatives of the Rosslare Municipal District are to meet with officials from the department of justice tomorrow about expanding the direct provision centre in the area.

Currently, there are around 50 asylum seekers being catered for at the Hotel Rosslare while plans are in place to move the seekers to the larger Rosslare Port Lodge.

In a statement this evening, the Department say the new facilities will allow the asylum seekers to live independently.

Chairman of the Rosslare district Ger Carthy says these plans were made without any local consultation.

