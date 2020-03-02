MINISTER KEHOE IS DISINGENUOUS WHEN IT COMES TO OYLEGATE BYPASS

A war of words has broken out between two Enniscorthy TD’s over the timeframe for the Oylegate Bypass.

Last week, Fine Gael’s Paul Kehoe said he expects the project to begin within two years.

However, Fianna Fail’s James Browne says that’s an unrealistic expectation.

Currently, the road through Oylegate Village is the only stretch of road from Rosslare to Belfast which is not part of a motorway.

A route for the bypass hasn’t been confirmed yet as assessments are still taking place while it’s expected to take up to 3 years before and CPOs are enacted.

Deputy Browne has called the Junior Minister’s comments disingenuous and accused Minister Kehoe of being ill-informed.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Willie Kavanagh told South East Radio that it would be at least 2027 before the road would be ready for cars.

