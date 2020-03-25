New Criteria For Covid 19 Tests

Patients must have two major symptoms to qualify for a Covid-19 test from now on at the Wexford drive through test centre.
You must have a fever and either a cough or shortness of breath.
Patients must have been in contact with a confirmed case, be a healthcare worker or in a vulnerable group.
It means thousands of people waiting who don’t have an appointment yet won’t be tested and must now contact their GP again to see if they qualify for a test.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says not everyone with cold like symptoms will be recommended for testing.
