There are calls today for people to look at and treat one another in a new light in the current crisis

It has come from Monsignior Joe McGrath one of the Catholic churches leading prelates in the Diocese of Ferns

Speaking during a live South East Radio broadcast of Mass for St Patricks Day from the Parish Church in New Ross Monsignior McGrath said many lessons are being learned

He urged people to look out for another and give up looking at their mobile phones

