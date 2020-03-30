New Survey Shows House Prices Increase In Co. Wexford

House prices are on the rise in Co. Wexford.

The price of a three bed semi in Co. Wexford is up by 9.5% and now stands at €202,500.

The figures were complied by the Real Estate Alliance up to the outbreak of Covid 19.

This increase is one of the highest rises in the country according to this latest survey. The Real Estate Alliance says an increase in commuter demand is driving prices up particularly in the north of the county.

Prices for the average three bed semi in Gorey remained static in the opening quarter of 2020 at €230,000. The market also remained unchanged in Wexford Town, with the average price remaining at €175,000.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email